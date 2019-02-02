Rams Quarterback Jared Goff's Rumored GF Is Super Successful On Her Own

Jared Goff is headed to his first Super Bowl to compete against a guy who will be there for the ninth time and has 17 years on him. (Tom Brady. It’s Tom Brady.) Of course, appearing in the Super Bowl increases the interest in a quarterback and moves his name recognition beyond just football fans. And if you’re a new fan and are wondering who Jared Goff’s girlfriend is, it just might be Christen Harper, who is a pretty popular and successful model.
Neither Goff nor Harper have made anything Instagram official and there haven’t been any official debuts, but there are rumors out there. Most sources that have reported on the potential couple cite SportsGossip.com, so take that for what it's worth. Still, the site claimed Harper and Goff were together in a report on January 18 that included a source who claimed that Goff is "hiding her from everyone." And, in fact, the website does have a photo that appears to show Harper at one of Goff's games, in which she is seated with the family of Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth.
But there's more. Just Jared also reported that Harper was seen attending a Rams game on a friend’s Instagram story, and that Goff and Harper follow each other on the social media platform.
Clearly, there’s not a ton of evidence right now of Goff and Harper being in a relationship, other than, at best, someone betraying their trust to a gossip website and the model visibly attending a Rams game or two. But if they are together, perhaps she’ll show up at the Super Bowl on Sunday to lend her support. For now, here’s what we know about Harper herself.
She's Killing The Game On Instagram
Harper has nearly 200K followers on Instagram, where she shares modeling photos, pictures of her at events, and posts about traveling around the world. And, you know, posts of her just chilling with a piece of corn.
She’s Signed With An Agency That's Kind Of A Big Deal
She’s Worked With Some Huge Brands
Harper has posted a lot about Revolve and a 2017 interview with Maxim pointed out that she has modeled for Guess.
She’s Also An Actor
In her Maxim interview, Harper said, “I'm really excited to transition more into acting. Hopefully my biggest highlights are still to come." And it seems like that’s happening now, because she has two films on her IMDb page that are currently listed as being in post-production. One is called Auggie and costars Larisa Oleynik and Richard Kind, and the other, The Obituary of Tunde Johnson features Nicola Peltz. She also, in 2006, appeared on Entourage as Teenage Girl #1.
She's A Globe-Trotter
Being a model generally involves traveling quite a bit, and Harper has shared photos of her trips, from St. Barths to St. Tropez.
Maybe Harper and Goff will reveal a relationship soon, but it’s clear she’s having plenty of fun and generally killing it with or without him.
