Rams Quarterback Jared Goff's Rumored GF Is Super Successful On Her Own

Neither Goff nor Harper have made anything Instagram official and there haven’t been any official debuts, but there are rumors out there. Most sources that have reported on the potential couple cite SportsGossip.com, so take that for what it's worth. Still, the site claimed Harper and Goff were together in a report on January 18 that included a source who claimed that Goff is "hiding her from everyone." And, in fact, the website does have a photo that appears to show Harper at one of Goff's games, in which she is seated with the family of Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth.