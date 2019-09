Tom Brady Has A Pretty Sweet Cheering Section For Sunday's Super Bowl

"I think they’re into watching [football] because of their dad, but … my oldest son Jack really loves soccer. He wants to be an Olympics soccer goalie,” Brady told the magazine. He added that Benjamin is into hockey. As for Vivian, she's already a budding yoga fan and horse rider , according to her mom's Instagram. Brady told People that he can also see Vivian growing up to play tennis or soccer . Brady added, "I'm trying to support them the best I can even though those aren’t my natural sports." But Brady may end up eating his words about his kids not also liking to play football. According to this Instagram video of her tossing a football, Vivian's already a natural.