Tom Brady Has A Pretty Sweet Cheering Section For Sunday's Super Bowl

When Tom Brady takes the field during Sunday's Super Bowl, he'll have his own personal cheering squad rooting him on. Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen have two kids together, and Brady has another son from a previous relationship as well. And they're all huge fans of their dad's team.
Brady's oldest child is his 11-year-old son Jack whom he had with his previous partner, actor Bridget Moynahan. After he married Bundchen, the couple had Benjamin and Vivian who are now nine and six. And while they may love watching their dad play football, he told People magazine that he doesn't think he has any future NFL stars on his hands — mostly because they're into playing other types of sports.
"I think they’re into watching [football] because of their dad, but … my oldest son Jack really loves soccer. He wants to be an Olympics soccer goalie,” Brady told the magazine. He added that Benjamin is into hockey. As for Vivian, she's already a budding yoga fan and horse rider, according to her mom's Instagram. Brady told People that he can also see Vivian growing up to play tennis or soccer. Brady added, "I'm trying to support them the best I can even though those aren’t my natural sports." But Brady may end up eating his words about his kids not also liking to play football. According to this Instagram video of her tossing a football, Vivian's already a natural.
Brady's son Benjamin doesn't mind dressing up in his dad's "armor," as he calls Brady's pads and helmet.
Mostly, though, just like their dad supports them in their activities, Brady's three kids support his love of football too. They'll surely be rooting their dad on against the Rams on Feb. 3 all decked out in Patriots gear like they have many times before. Vivian even used to have a custom jersey with "Brady's Little Ladies" written on it that she's worm to games. She's been cheering on her dad for years.
No matter what happens on Sunday, Brady's family will be right there for him. Last year, after a tough defeat against the Eagles in the Super Bowl, Bundchen posted a picture of her and the kids giving their distraught dad a hug. "We are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see every day all the commitment, sacrifice, and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do. We love you!" Bundchen captioned the touching photo.
And with a cute cheering section like that, you really can't lose… even if you, you know, lose.
