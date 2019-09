From Puppies To The Patriots: How To Stream All The Bowls On Sunday

And finally, the main event: Super Bowl kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and here's how to watch. The big game, between the Patriots and the Rams, will be streaming on CBSSports.com , which you can access via tablet, phone, or computer. You can also stream it via the CBS app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Chromecast, or the CBS All Access plan, which you can try out with a free one-week trial just in time to catch the game. And lastly, CBS All Access, Charter Spectrum, and PlayStation Vue subscribers who have an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV can stream the game on CBS Sports on the Apple TV app . (Just add the game to your Up Next queue, and you're ready to go.) You can also opt to receive notifications on your Apple devices as the game plays. And lastly, you can also access CBS on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and DirecTV Now, all of which offer free trials (that you can totally drop after Sunday, if you feel so inclined...).