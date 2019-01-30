Kylie Jenner Spent $10,000 On Food Delivery Last Year — Here's What She Ordered

In that time of year when some media outlets choose to hype exclusively "healthy" eating, we are thrilled to find an unlikely foodie hero in Kylie Jenner. The cosmetics mogul apparently really likes to eat bagels and cream cheese for breakfast (which, same), according to Jenner’s recently-publicized Postmates orders.
The Receipt, the food delivery service's blog, reports that Jenner orders from Postmates every other day, adding up to more than $10,000 in a year. Most of her Postmates-ing happens at 10 a.m., and on at least two occasions, those orders were a bagel and cream cheese — a delightfully mundane choice for a girl who confessed that she hadn't tried cereal with milk until last summer.
Advertisement
One of the times Kylie ordered this delicacy was on July 27 last year, when she also set the unofficial record for "most orders in a 10-minute window." Since we assume Jenner gave Postmates permission to publish this info, we believe the company when it says the macaron ice cream sandwiches, penne bolognese, taquitos, enchiladas, and truffle Impossible Burger she ordered on that day were all for a crew that was at her place for a photo shoot. There is no explanation for what was going on on the day she ordered nothing but a Smart Water and a carrot, however.
Here's how we know that Postmates headquarters is a great repository of celebrity secrets: Back when Jenner's pregnancy with baby Stormi was all pure speculation, seven days before giving birth the mama-to-be ordered McNuggets, fries, and an Oreo McFlurry from McDonald's. On second thought, that sounds pretty tempting to us, even without a baby on the way.
Advertisement