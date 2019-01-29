Is This List Of Leaked Grammy Winners Legit?

The only thing worse than accidentally announcing the wrong winner at an award show (*cough, cough* Oscars) is accidentally leaking the full list of winners weeks before the event. Late last night, it appeared the Grammys had done just that when a now-deleted tweet declared the winners of seven major categories per a leak on the "official site."
According to the tweet (which has not only been deleted, but the whole account has disappeared — I'm imagining the Recording Academy dropping into this person's house SWAT-team-style), here are our 2019 Grammy "winners":
Song Of The Year: "Shallow" — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
Advertisement
Record Of The Year: "I Like It," Cardi B and Bad Bunny
Album Of The Year: H.E.R. — H.E.R.
Best New Artist: Chloe x Halle
Best Pop Solo: "Colors" — Beck
Best Pop Duo: "The Middle" — Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey
Best Pop Album: Reputation — Taylor Swift
?| UPDATE|| The Grammy's best not change their minds just because of this leak!!! Give Taylor her Grammy you cowards!!! pic.twitter.com/SvTc6VgDCv— Taylor Swift Updates (@LegitTayUpdates) January 29, 2019
Unsurprisingly, the Grammys say not so fast. As great as it would be to have some inside scoop on the upcoming award ceremony, this isn't how the Grammys work.
"There is no legitimacy to this," the Recording Academy told Complex. "GRAMMY Awards results are not shared, even with Recording Academy staff members, until the day of the GRAMMY Awards ceremony, when names of the recipients are delivered by Deloitte in sealed envelopes." Refinery29 has also reached out for confirmation.
Alas, we must wait with the rest of the world for when the Grammy Awards air Sunday, February 10 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. But if this list ends up being true, looks like we have an oracle on our hands.
Advertisement