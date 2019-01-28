Back in the day, Cruella de Vil from the 101 Dalmations was the gray-haired icon we didn't know we needed. Although she was supposed to be the villain, she had an unforgettable style that was really ahead of her time. Fast-forward to 2019 and silver hair is all over Instagram and the red carpet.
But the gray hair color that celebrities and influencers are wearing today isn't your grandma's white. In 2019 there are so many different ways to go silver — and all of them immediately upgrade your look to cool-girl status. You can go for smoky ash tones with hints of denim blue like Nafessa Williams did for the SAG Awards. Or, take a page out of JoJo's playbook and go dusty pearl.
If you've been double-tapping silvery strands on Instagram, we've rounded up a few celebrity looks ahead that will inspire you to take the plunge.