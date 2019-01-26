R. Kelly’s 21-year-old-daughter, Buku Abi, is making it clear that she is not open to reconciliation with her father.
Abi made an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Friday to explain that she has not been in contact with Kelly and does not plan to initiate it anytime soon.
“My phone ring is going to just keep ringing...it’s a no from me,” she said.
Kelly is the subject of a recent Lifetime docuseries, Surviving R. Kelly, that puts on display years of Kelly’s abuse of underage Black women. Since the release of the docuseries, Kelly has been dropped by his record label, RCA Records and its parent company Sony Music.
Abi’s mother, choreographer Andrea Kelly, is featured in Surviving R. Kelly. She has previously discussed the abuse she faced in her thirteen years married to Kelly.
Abi also condemned her father in an Instagram story earlier this year, calling him a “monster” and saying she prays for his victims.
“I am well aware of who and what he is. I grew up in that house,” she wrote at the time. “My choice to not speak on him and what he does is for my peace of mind. My emotional state. And for MY healing. I have to do & move in a manner that is best for me.”
Abi is also a singer/songwriter and said she made a conscious decision not to use her father’s last name (her birth name is Joann Kelly) when entering the music industry.
“I have my own identity, I am my own person,” Abi told GMB. “My last name has nothing to do with who I am at heart.”
