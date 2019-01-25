Fatima Ali Has Passed Away Less Than A Year After Sharing Cancer Diagnosis

Just months after announcing her bone cancer had returned, Top Chef competitor Fatima Ali has passed away at age 29. Dawn, a Pakistani newspaper, reported the news on Friday with confirmation from Ali's family.
In an essay for Bon Appetit in October 2018, Ali announced she had just one year to live. Ali last updated fans on her health on January 10, writing on Instagram, "I’m sick and unfortunately I’m getting sicker."
News of her death was also confirmed by a number of her fellow Top Chef contestants, who posted tributes to the chef on Instagram.
Advertisement
"It’s with a heavy heart we say goodbye to Fatima Ali today, as she has lost her battle with cancer," Bruce Kalman wrote. "I will miss you Fati, and you will be in my heart forever. I’ll always remember the great times we had, especially our interview during the tailgating episode discussing football, stadiums, and Taylor Swift."
View this post on Instagram
It’s with a heavy heart we say goodbye to Fatima Ali today, as she has lost her battle with cancer. I will miss you Fati, and you will be in my heart forever. I’ll always remember the great times we had, especially our interview during the tailgating episode discussing football, stadiums, and Taylor Swift. Much love, Bruce ? #fuckcancer #cheffati #topchef #friends #family #itsnotfair
"My heart is heavy today with news of the beautiful @cheffati passing away from her battle with cancer this morning," Chef Brother Luck wrote. "I’m at a loss right now of how much this sucks but grateful she’s no longer in pain. God is gaining another angel today and heaven will be full of laughter upon her arrival. She was a queen who carried a heart of gold and my prayers go out to her family. I’m so grateful for the time spent with her and memories we shared. Please cherish the time you have with someone because tomorrow isn’t promised for anyone."
View this post on Instagram
My heart is heavy today with news of the beautiful @cheffati passing away from her battle with cancer this morning. I’m at a loss right now of how much this sucks but grateful she’s no longer in pain. God is gaining another angel today and heaven will be full of laughter upon her arrival. She was a queen who carried a heart of gold and my prayers go out to her family. I’m so grateful for the time spent with her and memories we shared. Please cherish the time you have with someone because tomorrow isn’t promised for anyone....... ?? ???
Ali was a contestant on the 15th season of Top Chef. In November 2018, Ali appeared on Ellen after her powerful essay moved the public.
Refinery29 has reached out to Bravo for comment.
Advertisement