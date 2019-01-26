"My heart is heavy today with news of the beautiful @cheffati passing away from her battle with cancer this morning," Chef Brother Luck wrote. "I’m at a loss right now of how much this sucks but grateful she’s no longer in pain. God is gaining another angel today and heaven will be full of laughter upon her arrival. She was a queen who carried a heart of gold and my prayers go out to her family. I’m so grateful for the time spent with her and memories we shared. Please cherish the time you have with someone because tomorrow isn’t promised for anyone."