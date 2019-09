The same day her essay appeared on "Healthyish," her fellow Top Chef contestant, Adrienne Cheatham , created a Go Fund Me page dedicated to raising money for Ali's very expensive treatments. In just the first 24 hours of the campaign, $41K of the requested $150K has been raised. "Let’s join together in helping Fati experience all that life has to offer this year," the site reads. "She has so bravely and courageously shared so much of herself with us, inspiring so many to keep fighting and reminding us to appreciate life. Let’s help her get the most out of the life she has been given!"