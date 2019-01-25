Looks Like Kanye West Might Be Getting Into Another Feud Over Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has deleted all his tweet since January 1st (about his Trump hat, which is a whole other can of worms) but it wouldn't be a bad idea to turn on notifications right now. In anticipation of his new album, rapper The Game held a listening party at Chalice Recording Studio in Los Angeles, and according to The Blast, one song refers to Kim Kardashian in a way that her husband West will probably not like.
The (extremely graphic) line in question goes "I held Kim Kardashian by the throat / made her swallow my kids until she choked."
The Game's relationship history regarding the Kardashians has always been somewhat unclear, but this latest lyric shines a pretty explicit light.
Likely in anticipation of the song ruffling some feathers, The Game follows the line with "I should apologize, because Ye’s my folks."
West is no stranger to graphic lyrics, so perhaps this particular line won't affect him the way it's truly affecting me right now. Plus, there's a lot more about the album to talk about — like The Game's song with Ed Sheeran, “Gems in Los Angeles.” That's probably not the same song as the one that's going to send Kanye to his keyboard. However, a The Game-Kanye-Ed-Sheeran feud would be the 2019 feud we deserve.
