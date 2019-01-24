Jayme Closs Will Get $25,000 Reward After Escaping Kidnapper

When 13-year-old Jayme Closs went missing in October after her parents were murdered in their Wisconsin home, a $50,000 reward was offered for information leading to her safe return. Miraculously, Closs managed to escape her kidnapper, Jake Thomas Patterson, after being held captive in his remote home for three months. Now, a company that contributed $25,000 to the reward fund will be giving that money directly to Closs.
Jennie-O, which makes turkey products, is working with authorities to get the money to Closs, CNN reported. "We are overjoyed at the news of Jayme's safe return," Jim Snee, the president and chief executive officer of Hormel Foods, Jennie-O's parent company, said in a statement. "Her bravery and strength have truly inspired our team members around the world." Closs' parents, Jim and Denise, worked for the company.
Patterson, 21, confessed to murdering Closs' parents and kidnapping her after he spotted her getting on a school bus. He reportedly told police that “she was the girl he was going to take" and had no previous connection to the Closs family. Closs told detectives that Patterson kept her under his bed for 12 hours at a time without food, water, or bathroom access. After escaping, Closs approached a woman who was walking her dog and asked for help. She has since been reunited with her dog and her family.
Patterson has been charged with first degree intentional homicide, kidnapping, and armed burglary. He's being held on $5 million bail.
