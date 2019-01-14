Photos Of Cabin Where Jayme Closs Spent Months In Captivity Released

Just a few days after her escape from a man who allegedly kidnapped her and murdered her parents, 13-year-old Jayme Closs is at home with family members. In new photos taken with her aunt, Jennifer Smith, and beloved dog Molly, the teenager is smiling.
But a different set of newly released photos depict the darker side of Closs' 88 days in captivity. Photos of the cabin where Jake Patterson is accused of holding Closs prisoner show a ramshackle two-story property covered in snow and hidden by trees about 200 feet from the nearest road.
EXCLUSIVE: Inside the hell house of Jayme Closs’s alleged kidnapper https://t.co/fMzBsQaIE4 pic.twitter.com/3jsWzlGtAk— New York Post (@nypost) January 14, 2019
A sign above the front door reads "Patterson's Retreat" but inside, the home is filled with mismatched furniture, exposed insulation, and piles of dishes in the sink. The property is littered with refuse including empty bottles of alcohol, bags of junk food, and an empty box of women's diapers.
Advertisement
The photos are a stark reminder of Closs' ordeal amidst the celebration of her return. Peter and Kristin Kasinkas, who invited her into their home and called police after the teenager approached a nearby woman walking her dog, told the New York Post that Jayme looked like she “She hadn’t taken a bath for weeks if at all.” At the time she was wearing leggings, a sweatshirt, and what appeared to be men's sneakers.
Closs told the Kasinkas that she'd been well-hidden in the cabin before her escape.
“She said that other people would come to the house but she would have to be hidden. I don’t know how he kept her so under wraps for long," they told the CBS program 48 Hours.
Public records show that Patterson grew up in the home where he kept Closs. It was registered to his father Patrick until it's ownership was reverted to Superior Choice Credit Union on October 23, a week after Closs' was kidnapped and her parents James and Denise were shot in their home.
Police have stated that they believe Jake Patterson acted alone and that his target was Jayme Closs, though he doesn't appear to have had a previous relationship with the the teenager. He appeared in court on Monday in Barron, Wisconsin where he is being held on $5 million bail.
Advertisement