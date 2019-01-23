All The Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix In February

February is the shortest month of the year, and thank Netflix this is the shortest list of titles leaving the service I've ever seen. That means there aren't too many TV shows and movies that will no longer be available to help binge away the winter blues, but there are still some heartbreakers that you'll have to re-watch or two before they're lost in the ether (or, rather, available for to rent for $5.99 on iTunes).
Luckily, not many TV shows are exiting the platform this time around — just Queer As Folk and Girl Meets World, which only have a handful of seasons each if you've been meaning to catch up. Movies, however, are not as lucky. Dads all around the world will be sad to hear that The Big Lebowski is on its last legs, and other cult favorite, Shaun Of The Dead, is also leaving February 1.
Also, what did Anne Hathaway do to Netflix? Because both Ella Enchanted and The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement are leaving, the latter of which I'd argue rocketed Chris Pine to his coveted Best Chris status.
Check out all the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix ahead.