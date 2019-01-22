Olivia Ambrose, a 23-year-old woman who went missing after leaving a Boston-area bar on Saturday night has been found alive and a suspect has been charged with her kidnapping.
Ambrose was reported missing by her family on Sunday, following a night out with her twin sister, Francesca and friends at Hennessy's in Fanueil Hall. Francesca reported that her sister left the bar at around 11PM with a man and she became concerned when she didn't hear from her the next morning. The man Ambrose originally left the bar with has been identified, questioned, and eliminated as a suspect.
Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Boston police said that after leaving Hennessy's, Ambrose was approached by two other men. Surveillance footage captured one of the men walking ahead while the second man, identified as 38-year-old Victor Pena, put his arm around her and directed her toward a nearby MBTA train station. She was captured again about 20 minutes later exiting another MBTA station in Charlestown with Pena, his arm still around her.
"It was obvious she did not go along willingly," said Police Commissioner William G. Gross.
Through a coordinated investigation with transit and housing authorities, Ambrose and Pena were captured on surveillance footage near Bunker Hill Mall, headed towards the Bunker Hill Housing Development. On Tuesday, Boston Police located Ambrose at Pena's nearby apartment. He was arrested and Ambrose was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Pena is in custody and is being charged with kidnapping. He is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday morning. The investigation is ongoing and authorities are still looking to question the second man Ambrose was seen walking with.
