Nacho Fries Are Returning To Taco Bell — Here's How You Can Get Some For Free

Around this time last year, Taco Bell announced an innovative new menu item unlike anything we'd seen from a Tex-Mex restaurant before. They were called Nacho Fries, and they quickly became the fast food chain's most successful product launch of all time. And then, just like that, the special fries were gone. If you were among the many fans of Taco Bell's record-breaking Nacho Fries, you were probably quite devastated when their limited-time run ended. Today, however, Taco Bell revealed the beloved menu item is coming back. Never say 2019 haven't given us anything.
On Thursday, January 24, almost exactly one year since the offering was first released, Nacho Fries will return to Taco Bell locations nationwide. That means very soon you'll be dipping those Mexican seasoning-coated, crispy fries into delicious nacho cheese sauce once again.
As if that weren't enough to completely turn around your week, some Taco Bells will be offering Nacho Fries again even earlier than January 24. Nacho Fries will be available at the following locations beginning on Friday, January 18:
2222 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine, CA
2404 North Washington Avenue, Dallas, TX
4248 Dale Blvd, Dale City, VA
303 West Imperial Highway, Brea, CA
1100 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD
4300 Highway 360, Fort Worth, TX
4101 Campus Drive, Irvine, CA
500 8th Ave, New York, NY
840 8th Ave, New York, NY
224 7th Ave, New York, NY
4030 Belden Village St, NW, Canton OH
5772 Hollister St., Houston, TX
3350 W. Roosevelt Rd, Chicago, IL
1037 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
If you're lucky enough to live near one of those special locations, you may also be able to get an order of Nacho Fries for free. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time on January 18, these locations will be giving away Nacho Fries to random customers completely free of charge.
Sadly, the Nacho Fries are returning, once again, for a limited time only, but honestly, this menu item is so good, we'll take them whenever we can get them.
