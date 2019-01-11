Meghan Markle's Half-Brother Has Reportedly Been Arrested For DUI

Meghan Markle's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., was arrested for drunk driving early Friday morning, People reports. The 52-year-old was reportedly stopped by Oregon State Police at 1:33 a.m. PST with a blood alcohol concentration of .11%, which is .03% over the legal limit. He was then arrested and taken to Grants Pass Sobering Center.
On Tuesday, Markle announced his engagement to his girlfriend of two years, Darlene Blount. He told DailyMailTV that he hoped his sister and Prince Harry would attend his wedding, but the new royal has not had a relationship with her half-brother or half-sister, Samantha, since she was born.
That has not stopped the estranged siblings from speaking out about their sister, most fervently during the months leading up to her wedding. In a letter published in InTouch in May 2018, Thomas called the union "the biggest mistake in royal wedding history." As for Samantha, she is coming out with a tell-all titled In The Shadows of the Duchess this spring, which comes after several instances of her giving negative quotes about the Duchess to the press.
This is not the half-brother's first brush with the law. He was previously arrested for domestic violence in January 2017, but his girlfriend-now-fiancée later dropped the case, according to People.
As for the Duchess, she is busy with her royal duties. Most recently, the Queen herself gave the newlywed two charitable organizations to work on that "reflect the causes and issues with which she has long been associated including the arts, access to education, support for women and animal welfare," according to a tweet from Kensington Palace.
The Duchess of Sussex will become Patron of four organisations that reflect the causes and issues with which she has long been associated including the arts, access to education, support for women and animal welfare. pic.twitter.com/tU9QWDlPyH— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 10, 2019
It is likely the days of Meghan Markle ever commenting on her estranged family's behavior are long behind her.
