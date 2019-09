Meghan Markle's Half-Brother Has Reportedly Been Arrested For DUI

That has not stopped the estranged siblings from speaking out about their sister, most fervently during the months leading up to her wedding. In a letter published in InTouch in May 2018, Thomas called the union "the biggest mistake in royal wedding history." As for Samantha, she is coming out with a tell-all titled In The Shadows of the Duchess this spring, which comes after several instances of her giving negative quotes about the Duchess to the press.