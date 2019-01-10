According to the books, this new series will be set in the fictional country Ravka, which is home to a form of magic called The Small Science. The few that possess magic are called Grisha, and one Grisha specifically is the protagonist of Shadow And Bone: Alina Starkov. She might be able to save their divided country, but has to learn how to use her new powers first. As for Six Of Crows, a character named Kaz Brekker, a young criminal mastermind, takes the spotlight.