Netflix has just made two fandoms very, very happy. The world was craving more Bird Box after the movie's Netflix release was a smash success — now, the streaming service has combined Bird Box with the magic of Leigh Bardugo's Grishaverse books, announcing on Twitter that it is planning to adapt both the Shadow and Bone trilogy and the Six of Crows duology into a new series.
Bird Box screenwriter Eric Heisserer will do the honors. While this is no Bird Box sequel, fans of the movie will still get to experience more of what they love, this time in a whole new story and universe.
"Two of @LBardugo’s best-selling Grishaverse books will be adapted into a new series by #BirdBox screenwriter @HIGHzurrer!" Netflix's sci-fi account posted on Twitter Thursday. "Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows follow a young soldier as she uses magical power to unite her world even as dangerous forces plot against her!"
Bardugo later tweeted: "This is real. Shadow & Bone AND Six of Crows are coming to @netflix. The #grishaverse is about to come to life." He added, "I'll be honest... I'm pretty emotional right now. This has been in the works for a long while, but it didn't seem real until I got to share it with you. And now I'm very blotchy."
The series is in safe hands with Heisserer, who wrote on Twitter, "For years, my happy place has been in the pages of Leigh's books. I cannot tell you how thrilled I am to live there for a while. Oh this will be so much fun."
According to the books, this new series will be set in the fictional country Ravka, which is home to a form of magic called The Small Science. The few that possess magic are called Grisha, and one Grisha specifically is the protagonist of Shadow And Bone: Alina Starkov. She might be able to save their divided country, but has to learn how to use her new powers first. As for Six Of Crows, a character named Kaz Brekker, a young criminal mastermind, takes the spotlight.
Let the magic begin.
