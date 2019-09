The Bachelor only rarely wants to have serious conversations, but, today, it wants to have all of the serious conversations at once. Maybe it wants to tackle everything in one episode so that it doesn't have to get serious ever again? Whatever it is, the episode plays like a race to the trauma, a policy that doesn't exactly make the Bachelor look like a gentleman. The show's been selling Caelynn's revelation about her sexual assault with tasteless energy, calling it a "meaningful conversation you don't want to miss." First of all, sexual assault shouldn't be treated as must-see television, and, second of all...actually, there is no second of all.