After six weeks of regular use, applied every other night (with my usual retinoid in between) on clean skin before moisturizer, my skin is clearer, glowier, and more balanced. My pores seem less clogged and I break out less, which I credit to an additional 10% of fruit acids that somehow do not irritate my absurdly sensitive skin — a concept I don't fully understand, but am not about to question. Question authority, question the subjective experience, question morality's place in politics, question the significance of rationalism over intuition — but when it comes to matters of better, brighter skin, I'll just sit down, shut up, and take a big swig of that beautyberry-flavored Kool-Aid.