Now that the To All The Boys I've Loved Before sequel is confirmed, it's time to start speculating what else is in store for our favorite couple of 2018. Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) are coming back to Netflix "soon," and while fans have their own wish list for the characters, including Josh (Israel Broussard), Lara's best friend and other sort of romantic quasi-interest, so do the actors themselves.
To All The Boys I've Loved Before ends on a happy note, so it makes sense to wonder: Does a sequel mean trouble in paradise? Surprisingly, Centineo hopes so.
“I want people to get behind John, I want people to get behind Josh, I want people to get behind all the characters," he told Entertainment Weekly. "I would like to see fans bicker about it and have it be like the whole Edward Cullen-Jacob thing [from Twilight]. I love that."
The movie is already one of Netflix's most-watched originals, meaning it's well on its way to Twilight-level fame. And, like Twilight, our protagonist has her own personal journey to complete.
"It’s in her nature to not be confrontational, so when people are mean to her or things happen to her that aren’t necessarily great, I think sometimes she’s just like ‘Okay well I guess that’s life,'" Condor told the outlet about her hopes for Lara. "What would be exciting for me is for her to stand up for herself a little bit more."
And it sounds like she might have to. In a tease for the sequel posted in December, Condor says a mystery person on the other end of the phone "will make the perfect John Ambrose," who plays a big part in author Jenny Han's TATBILB sequel, P.S. I Still Love You.
It's time to start making "Team Peter" shirts ASAP.
