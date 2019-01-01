Influencer Cameron Dallas Arrested For Alleged Assault At Aspen Hotel

Social media influencer Cameron Dallas spent the last few days of 2018 behind bars after being arrested Saturday morning for allegedly punching a man at a Colorado hotel.
An ambulance was called to the Hyatt Residences Grand Aspen around 5 a.m. local time Saturday, where they "found a man bleeding from injuries to his face," according to a statement from the local police department and obtained by the Aspen Times. Officers later arrested Dallas in connection to the alleged assault, which resulted in a broken nose for the reported victim.
Dallas, who has amassed some 25+ million of subscribers on YouTube and Instagram, confirmed his arrest in a tweet Monday.
“Unfortunately sometimes in life you find yourself in a situation where you have to protect yourself and the people you care about, have a safe and happy new year, 2019 is going to be an amazing one,” he wrote.
The internet personality, who is also the star of the Netflix series Chasing Cameron, which pulls back the curtain on his rise to social media stardom, was arrested on the charge of second-degree assault, CNN reported. He was released after posting a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on January 22.
