Cameron Dallas Fronts American Eagle Outfitters’ #WeAllCan Campaign

Even though Vine is dead, its stars are finding new life after the social network's untimely demise. Super Vine star Cameron Dallas, who just walked the Dolce & Gabbana runway, is leaving six-second videos behind him and finding a comfortable spot in front of a completely different camera as the latest face of American Eagle Outfitters and its spring 2017 #WeAllCan campaign. Dallas joins an incredibly diverse cast (the brand touts it as the most diverse cast to date). It includes Alexandra Shipp (Straight Outta Compton) Fernanda Ly, and Staz Lindes modeling the latest collection from AEO and starring in a brand-new video series, CANdid. While they're a touch longer than Dallas' Vine fare, each one offers up an inside look at each influencer's interests and causes, which range from tech and action sports to art and entertainment. "We are proud of how #WeAllCan has influenced Young America," says Chad Kessler, American Eagle Outfitters' global brand president. "The addition of the CANdid series allows us to give our customers a deeper connection to the campaign as well as a larger platform to share their creativity and personal achievements with others." After getting inspiration from programmer Kai Morton, DJ Callie Reiff, and skateboarder Tyler Mitchell's videos, everyone can get involved with CANdid by submitting their own content, a.k.a. CANdids, which can be featured on the AEO website. Dallas and Co.'s campaign features a few '90s throwbacks, such as boardwalk-inspired airbrush prints, off-the-shoulder tops, and streetwear-inflected athleisure buys which are the perfect picks for your next Instagram shot.
