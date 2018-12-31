Scotland Yard Is Getting Serious About Threats From Meghan Markle's Half Sister

Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle Grant, has officially caught the attention of Scotland Yard after the police royalty and specialist protection unit reached out to the Fixated Threat Assessment Centre (FTAC) claiming that she is a “reputational risk” to the Royal Family, the Times reports.
This update to the Royal Family security detail comes after Grant was denied access to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home after threatening to show up uninvited if she wasn’t granted a meeting with her half-sister.
“Someone like Samantha presents a risk rather than a threat,” a Scotland Yard insider told The Sunday Times. “She is not committing criminal offenses, but she is causing concerns for the royal family. Samantha could make a scene and create headlines with her actions – and let’s face it, she’s kind of already done that.”
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got engaged, Markle’s extended family – her half-sister, father, half-brother, and even her ex-husband – have been making headlines of their own. Grant’s public comments to Meghan have ranged from comparing her to a Disney villain to reprimanding her for ignoring their family though they have largely been centered around their father who has called the royals “cult-like.”
In a July appearance on Good Morning Britain, Grant admitted to profiting from bashing Markle in the media. It’s estimated that she has made around $100,000 from her interviews and appearances talking about the Royal Family, and that doesn’t even include her soon-to-be-published book, The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister which comes out around the same time as Markle’s due date.
Markle has not commented publicly about her family or their attempts to profit off her new life, but the police royalty and specialist protection unit listing Grant as a “reputational risk” says a lot about how Grant’s actions are viewed by those entrusted with protecting the Royal Family.
