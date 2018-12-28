The Gross Prank Olivia Colman Played On Emma Stone During An Intimate Sex Scene

Move over, SpongeBob Squarepants. There's a new famous sponge in town: the squishy thing used while filming The Favourite.
Olivia Colman, who plays Queen Anne, said on The Graham Norton Show that she'd used a wet sponge between her legs during an intimate scene with Emma Stone, who played her ambitious chambermaid Abigail. Colman said she asked the makeup department if she could borrow a sponge to put between her legs.
"It was a big, wet sponge," said Colman. "So Emma went up my leg and she went, ‘Ugh.'"
Colman also told a version of this tale to Vogue, where she called it a "damp" sponge: "I put a damp sponge between my legs [during an intimate scene], because I thought it would be funny for Emma to find. You can see in her face the sudden look of horror.”
As far as gross things in The Favourite go, this might not even be the most grodie. The Favourite is a smelly beast of a movie, filled with chalky makeup, sweat, mud, vomit, and a few overripe pomegranates. Plus, there's all the ruthless scheming and plotting. Maybe next year the Oscars can make an award for Best Gross Movie Moment in lieu of the scrapped "Best Popular Film" category.
