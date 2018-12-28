The Exact Best Time To Book Flights In 2019 — Down To The Minute

For many of us, New Year's resolutions can be summed up by one of those expectations versus reality memes. We make a list of all the things we want to do in the new year, which most years includes the item "travel more," but come December, we look back and realize we haven't done almost any of the things we vowed to accomplish on January 1. This year, crossing off that one item on the list that comes up repeatedly could be a bit more in reach with some simple planning. The travel search engine Skyscanner just revealed the best time to book flights in 2019 in order to get the cheapest airfare.
Advertisement
To find out when travelers should be purchasing plane tickets for travel from the United States in 2019, Skyscanner analyzed flight booking data from 2016, 2017, and 2018. Based on 2018 data, the cheapest month to book flights in the new year will be January. That means, we should all start thinking about where we want to go in 2019 so we can book soon. If, however, you're too tuckered out from holiday travel to even begin thinking about flying again anytime soon, 2018 data tells us that August will be the second cheapest month for flight booking and February will be the third cheapest.
Booking in the right month is a good idea, but it's not the only timing tactic to consider when making travel arrangements. Skyscanner reports that 2017 and 2016 data show the best time to book flights for trips within the United States is two to three weeks ahead of time. For international trips, however, the best deals will be found two months ahead of the trip. The most savings on both domestic and international flights will likely be available on Sundays.
On an even more granular level, there's actually a time of day that will provide travelers with the best chance of saving on flights. Unfortunately for anyone who isn't a morning person, that time is 5 a.m. If you're someone who is physically unable to wake up before 8 a.m. at the very earliest, all is not lost. Skyscanner says travelers can still find good deals by simply avoiding booking between 7 and 10 p.m.
With these straightforward booking strategies, we can hopefully cross at least one item off our New Year's resolution list with ease. Perhaps in 2019, our New Year's resolutions will instead be summed up by a Success Kid meme for the first time ever.
Advertisement