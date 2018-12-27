“I thought there was something really key in the moment where we first introduce Erin’s ex, and basically Scoot McNairy’s character says, ‘Who’s going to talk to her? How are we going to deal with this now that she’s essentially seeing a 24-year-old creep?’ And Erin’s immediate response is ‘I don’t have a lot of time for her issues right now.” How many parents feel like they don’t have the time to offer their children guidance, affection, [and have] carefully considered walking through into adulthood with them? I’m not particularly sympathetic to it, but I understand it. There are plenty of times in all of our lives where we felt like our parents didn’t have the time. There’s something about women not having been mothered themselves, not necessarily being great at being mothers. Because it exposes such vulnerabilities, so much terror. For me, I would imagine that there’s a powerful element of fantasy in having a parent say: ‘All these years that I’ve made your life kind of difficult, I was the one at fault.’ There was something powerful about her taking responsibility in front of her 16-year-old daughter. “