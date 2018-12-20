Here's How To Get A Starbucks Holiday Beverage For $3 Today

Today, Starbucks is helping you get through this week that, ahead of next week's holidays, feels never-ending. Starting at 3 p.m. the coffee chain is launching yet another happy hour.
During this week's holiday happy hour, Starbucks is giving customers a chance to get a grande holiday beverage for $3. The best part is, you can get that holiday beverage any way you like, hot, iced, or blended. That means you can warm up with the discounted beverage if you live somewhere cold or you can cool down with your celebratory selections if you're lucky enough to already be on holiday break somewhere tropical.
Per the usual guidelines for Starbucks' happy hour, you can take advantage of this offer by visiting happyhour.starbucks.com and inputting the information it asks for. After you've done that, you'll receive a barcode, which you will need to present to your barista to get the $3 deal. If you're a happy hour regular, you should already have the offer in your email inbox. Hopefully a cheaper grande holiday beverage will power you through the end of this pre-holiday week.
