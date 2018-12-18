After Pete Davidson posted a disturbing message on Instagram, friends, coworkers, and ex-fiancée Ariana Grande rushed to his side. The comedian deleted his Instagram shortly after the post, but other members of his circle have been using social media to keep fans updated on his health. For instance, friend Machine Gun Kelly tweeted that he was "in the plane now on the way to see Pete. gonna make sure he’s good, i promise. can’t have my boy in the darkness like that." (The two did meet up later that night.)
Davidson was pulled from the live sketches on Saturday Night Live, appearing only to introduce Miley Cyrus. In the days since the show, creator Lorne Michaels, as well as Davidson's cast members, have reportedly rallied around him and taken steps to help him recover.
"Lorne has pledged to help all he can, including sending Pete to get help," a source told Page Six. "Everyone on the cast is hugely protective of him and were obviously upset — particularly Colin Jost and Michael Che on ‘Weekend Update.’” NBC had no comment.
Cast member Cecily Strong also appeared to reference Davidson on her Instagram. In a post about the most recent episode, Strong wrote "I saw our little bro and we were all able to let him know how much we truly love him." It's unclear if this was specifically about Pete Davidson (NBC did not have a comment), but it would suggest that all the cast members were able to speak to Davidson and send their love during the night.
According to Page Six, Davidson is still expected to return to SNL in the New Year.
If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
