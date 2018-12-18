View this post on Instagram

Ugh where do I even start?!? What a weekend! Brian Tucker texted me Monday night about Barbra’s Jingle Bells. And oh my god- to have a straight male writer hear a Streisand song and want to write a sketch for you HOLY SHIT (PS Brian Tucker and I also wrote the Serial sketch together a while back after he convinced me I had a good enough Sarah Koenig. So I guess he’s sort of become my Santa Clause) And it made us both laugh so much we wrote a cabaret act together, which was almost upsetting in how easily the banter came to me. And then to have Matt Damon fully throw himself at this when he wasn’t sure at first how it could be more than just me singing a song and was actually a two person act and that was really important to us. And then hair gives me THAT wig, wardrobe says “what about this cap?”, and Sarah who does my makeup said “I brought these nails because Barbra has the most beautiful hands and she uses them a lot. And maybe one has glitter because it’s a holiday show”. Then Leon and Eli and the band helped with a perfect more piano heavy version of the track. I’m beyond grateful. Tucker and I shared a big hug after the show because this really meant a lot which I realize is so ridiculous to say about sketch comedy but I am the woman in the glitter beret after all. The whole show was a blast- Leslie was sooo good in the Weezer sketch and i loved watching her shine. Same with Heidi. Mikey And Streeter let me be in their hilarious and sweet video. I saw our little bro and we were all able to let him know how much we truly love him. And Rashida, Joel, Gaetan, And Marketta were all there that night. And Sunday we got to see @hohmusical and laugh and dance and cheer for such crazy good performances (also it’s the most fun queer celebration on Broadway and why did we all not know this?!?) Then a family dinner with some of my favorites- it’s become a tradition in our little New York chosen fambly- skinny spicy margaritas for Christmas! Anyway, I’m pooped. I could sleep for a week. I’m keeping all of these feelings in my back pocket for down days. #itWasInJackass3D