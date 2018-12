Ariana Grande Reportedly Turned Away By Pete Davidson During Scare

After Pete Davidson posted troubling messages on Instagram over the weekend, Ariana Grande attempted to visit him at 30 Rock where he was rehearsing for Saturday Night Live. According to TMZ, the singer, who was engaged to Pete Davidson over the summer before they called it quits in October, contacted a number of Davidson's friends to let them know she was on her way, and they gave the comedian a heads up. Davidson, however, reportedly requested that Grande not be allowed to visit him , prompting the singer to tweet that she was "downstairs and I’m not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything...I know u have everyone u need and that’s not me, but i’m here too." Grande later deleted the tweets.