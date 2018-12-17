J.Lo & Other Celebrities Remember Legendary Hairstylist Oribe Canales

This afternoon, Lopez remembered the hairstylist by sharing a montage of photos of the two of them together on set, including a backstage shot from her "Jenny From the Block" music video. "We fell in love with each other. We traveled the world together. And along with Scott Barnes they helped me blossom into JLO," she wrote on Instagram, "He was a true artist.

He made me feel special and beautiful for so long. I could go on and on but I will just say with a heavy heart... Thank you sweet, beautiful man... I will miss you. I love you Oribe... so much.."