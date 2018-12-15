Disney Channel Fires Actor Who Allegedly Solicited Sex From A 13-Year-Old

The Disney Channel has fired actor Stoney Westmoreland after he was arrested for allegedly trying to have sex with a 13-year-old.
According to BuzzFeed News, he then arranged to meet the person at a trailer park, where police were waiting to take him into custody. Following his arrest in Utah, where the series films, he has been charged with one count of enticing a minor and four counts of dealing in materials harmful to a minor and is being held in Salt Lake County jail on $30,000 bail.
He was also fired from Andi Mack.
"Stoney Westmoreland, an actor working on the series Andi Mack, was arrested in Salt Lake City today," a spokesperson for Disney Channel said in a statement on Friday that was provided to Variety. "Given the nature of the charges and our responsibility for the welfare of employed minors, we have released him from his recurring role and he will not be returning to work on the series which wraps production on its third season next week."
According to the actor’s IMDb page, Westmoreland also appeared in Better Call Saul, Scandal, and Weeds.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
