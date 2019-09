Jennifer Lawrence Shuts Down Harvey Weinstein’s Claims He Slept With Her

According to Variety , an unidentified actor referred to as Jane Doe is suing Weinstein for sexual assault. In the lawsuit, the actress claims he repeatedly masturbated in front of her, coerced her into touching his penis, and performed oral sex on her without her consent. The suit claims that he justified his actions by saying said he had sex with Lawrence and, in doing so, helped her win an Oscar. A rep for Weinstein has denied the allegations.