Here's How To Get Free Cupcakes This Weekend In Honor Of National Cupcake Day

In 2014, multiple news outlets pronounced the gourmet cupcake officially dead. Though we recognize that we're no longer living in cupcakes' heyday — you know, that time when cupcake shops were popping up on every other corner and cupcakes were the treat of choice at every single wedding — we reject the idea that the cupcake is over. We're still eager to indulge in them any time, especially when they're free.
This weekend, we can enjoy free cupcakes in honor of National Cupcake Day, which falls tomorrow, Saturday, December 15. Take a look below to see which cupcake bakeries across the country are offering freebies, deals, and discounts tomorrow and begin looking forward to spending the day pretending we're living back in the Obama-era cupcake boom once again.
Baked by Melissa:
Tomorrow, when customers visit any of Baked by Melissa's 14 retail locations, they will receive a cupcake of their choice for free. The bite-sized cupcake company will also be hosting an Instagram giveaway in honor of National Cupcake Day. Enter for a chance to win The Superstar, which includes every flavor on the menu, by tagging a friend in the comments of Baked by Melissa’s giveaway post. Both you and your friend must also follow @BakedbyMelissa on Instagram to win. Enter from 12 a.m. on Saturday, December 15 until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, December 16. The winners will be announced on Monday, December 17.
Cupcake Royale:
This Seattle-based cupcake shop will be giving customers one free cupcake with the purchase of a cupcake this Saturday in honor of the holiday at all of its locations.
Georgetown Cupcakes:
For National Cupcake Day, Georgetown Cupcake will be offering a free Secret Flavor, while supplies last, at each of its locations in Washington D.C., New York City, Los Angeles, Boston, and Atlanta. A link to the Secret Flavor will be posted on Georgetown Cupcake's Facebook page and Twitter account at 9:40 a.m. tomorrow.
Gigi's Cupcakes:
In honor of National Cupcake Day, Gigi's is offering customers one free mini cupcake. No purchase is necessary to take advantage of the offer, which is available while supplies last at participating locations of the chain.
Hapa Cupcakes:
On Saturday, this Fullerton, California shop will be filling 10 Funfetti Sprinkle Cupcakes with gold sprinkles. Customers that get one will win a $10 Hapa Cupcakes gift card.
Sprinkles Cupcakes:
Sprinkles is celebrating National Cupcake Day tomorrow by giving away free limited edition Strawberry Cake cupcakes to the first 100 guests at each of its bakeries across the U.S. In addition to the in-store freebies, the New York City Sprinkles team will be stopping in at hot spots around the city, including Brookfield Place, Rockefeller Center, Times Square, tomorrow to surprise people with cupcakes. Beyond National Cupcake Day, Sprinkles will be running more special offers with its new 2019 SprinkleJoy campaign. Keep up with its latest giveaways by following Sprinkles on social media.
The Sweet Tooth Fairy:
Playing on National Cupcake Day's December 15 date, The Sweet Tooth Fairy is running a deal this Saturday where customers can get 12 cupcakes for $15 at its eight locations.
