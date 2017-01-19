You Can Now Ingest Pure Unicorn Magic In The Form Of Cupcakes

The universal human longing for a real-live unicorn sighting has sadly not (yet) come to fruition. But in the meantime, we're sure doing everything in our power to incorporate the mythic creature into our daily lives. If you've already bought all the unicorn makeup and eaten all the unicorn food you can get your hands on and still have a unicorn-shaped hole in your heart, these cupcakes just may satisfy your most intense sparkle and rainbow cravings. Naturally, they're filled with funfetti and topped with neon icing and glittery edible ears and horns. For a flavorful twist, the toppings can also decorate cupcakes with alcohol cooked into them. They come from
a magical world above the clouds Hapa Cupcakes in Fullerton, California. Owners Akemi Simpson and Hanayo Martin told Cosmopolitan they're just a smaller variation of the bakery's unicorn cakes. Oh, and did we mention they sold unicorn cakes?
This video demonstrates how Simpson and Martin infuse their treats with magic. Don't worry — no unicorns were harmed in the process.
