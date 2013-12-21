A Perfectly Boozy Cupcake Recipe From Prohibition Bakery

The Macallan
Makes: 30 mini cupcakes
Cake:
½ cup of yogurt
1½ oz orange juice
1 oz orange zest
2 oz fig jam
⅓ cup + 1 tbsp sugar
1 egg
½ + ⅓ cup of flour
¾ tsp baking powder
¼ tsp baking soda
⅛ tsp salt
Frosting:
½ cup butter
1 lb confectioners' sugar
2 tbsp fig jam
2 to 3 tbsp Scotch whiskey (Prohibition Bakery suggests Macallan)
Filling:
2 tbsp fig jam
2 tbsp Scotch whiskey (to taste)
Directions:
For cake:
1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
2. Combine yogurt, olive oil, juice, and sugar into a mixing bowl and beat until incorporated.
3. Add the egg and beat until combined.
4. In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt.
5. While mixer is running, slowly incorporate dry goods into wet. Mix until just combined and few lumps remain. Do not over beat.
6. Stir in fig jam
7. Fill lined mini-cupcake tins two-thirds of the way full.
8. Bake for 10 minutes and cool on a cooling rack.
For frosting:
1. Using the paddle attachment in your mixer, whip together confectioners' sugar and butter until crumbly.
2. Add 2 tablespoons Macallan and beat until smooth and fluffy. If frosting is too stiff, add more Scotch whiskey slowly until it reaches the correct consistency. Add fig jam and beat until combined.
For filling:
Combine fig jam and Scotch whiskey. Add more Scotch if desired. Pour into squeeze bottle.
Assembly:
When cupcakes are cool, core each with a small pastry tip. Fill with squeeze bottle of the jam-Scotch mixture. Frost to your liking.