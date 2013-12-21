Story from Food & Drinks

A Perfectly Boozy Cupcake Recipe From Prohibition Bakery

Sarah Wasilak
hhhkhPhoto: Courtesy Of Prohibition Bakery.
Prohibition Bakery, source of our favorite booze-infused cupcakes, is making us very happy this holiday season. We've managed to convince the shop to share a few of its top-secret recipes with us before and we just got our hands on another. This time, we're whipping up The Macallan, a decadent concoction that includes figs, walnuts, and a hint of orange. Sounds delicious, right?
But, wait. It get's better: If you're no culinary genius, Prohibition Bakery's offering national shipping. You can send the desserts as gifts to your friends and fam, or, um, yourself, if you're not in NYC. The cupcakes are $20 for a dozen, but if you're placing an order for delivery you have to buy at least 24. Frankly, we don't mind this rule as it gives us the excuse to sample a very wide assortment (including the new Hot Buttered Rum and Mulled Wine flavors).
Advertisement
So, what'll it be? Either grab your credit card and head over to the site to select from the menu or click ahead for a rewarding afternoon in the kitchen.
recipePhoto: Courtesy Of Prohibition Bakery.

The Macallan

Makes: 30 mini cupcakes

Cake:

½ cup of yogurt

1½ oz orange juice

1 oz orange zest

2 oz fig jam

⅓ cup + 1 tbsp sugar

1 egg

½ + ⅓ cup of flour

¾ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp baking soda

⅛ tsp salt

Frosting:

½ cup butter

1 lb confectioners' sugar

2 tbsp fig jam

2 to 3 tbsp Scotch whiskey (Prohibition Bakery suggests Macallan)

Filling:

2 tbsp fig jam

2 tbsp Scotch whiskey (to taste)

Directions:

For cake:

1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees.  

2. Combine yogurt, olive oil, juice, and sugar into a mixing bowl and beat until incorporated.

3. Add the egg and beat until combined.

4. In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt.

5. While mixer is running, slowly incorporate dry goods into wet. Mix until just combined and few lumps remain. Do not over beat.

6. Stir in fig jam

7. Fill lined mini-cupcake tins two-thirds of the way full.

8. Bake for 10 minutes and cool on a cooling rack.

For frosting:

1. Using the paddle attachment in your mixer, whip together confectioners' sugar and butter until crumbly.
2. Add 2 tablespoons Macallan and beat until smooth and fluffy. If frosting is too stiff, add more Scotch whiskey slowly until it reaches the correct consistency. Add fig jam and beat until combined.

For filling:

Combine fig jam and Scotch whiskey. Add more Scotch if desired. Pour into squeeze bottle.

Assembly:

When cupcakes are cool, core each with a small pastry tip. Fill with squeeze bottle of the jam-Scotch mixture. Frost to your liking.

Advertisement

More from Food & Drinks

R29 Original Series