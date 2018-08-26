Blake Lively Straight Up Annihilated Her Birthday Cupcakes

Blake Lively celebrated her birthday this weekend by indulging her sweet tooth, and now we have a major craving for cupcakes.
The actress shared before and after shots to her Instagram story of the sprinkle-filled spread from the Beverly Hills-based bakery Sprinkles Cupcakes. "Thank you, @sprinklescupcakes!" Lively captioned a quick snap of the mouthwatering cupcakes that spelled out "Happy Birthday Blake!" In the span of about 10 minutes, the cupcakes went from picture perfect to downright demolished, accompanied by the caption, “Worked it.” Just writing this makes me want to raid my refrigerator for something sweet.
Lively is one of the many celebrities – along with Reese Witherspoon and Julia Roberts – who frequent Sprinkles on a regular basis. In fact, Lively has shown an affinity for baking herself. She even contributed a s’mores cupcake recipe to the cupcake chain’s official cookbook.
Aside from her cupcake disappearing act, Lively stayed pretty quiet on social media for the rest of her birthday weekend. Husband Ryan Reynolds kept things quiet online as well, though I’m sure they celebrated the special day with their two children, away from their phones. There’s a chance that her husband and children helped her tag team those delicious cupcakes off-camera. I can’t think of a better way to kick off a birthday weekend with friends and family than by polishing off a box of baked goods. It’s probably best that they ordered in cupcakes, because if Reynold’s Christmas cookie fail last year was any indication, he probably stayed clear of the baking this time around.
Last year’s celebrations featured an equally decadent dessert. While out to dinner with friends, Lively shared a picture with a decked out chocolate cake front and center, proving that your 16th birthday isn’t the only year your party can be super sweet.
