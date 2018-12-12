2018's Top Trending Politicians Show What A Long Year It Has Been

As the Year of Our Lord 2018 draws to a close and we begin to reflect on all that we’ve gained and lost during this latest orbit around the sun, perhaps no one metric is a better indicator of what we actually cared about than the list of the things we googled frantically along the way.
Yes, Google’s 2018 Year in Search is upon us once again, and after a fraught midterm election year during which Democrats won back the House of Representatives and Republicans deepened their Senate majority, it seems appropriate to take a look back at the politicians that dominated our discourse — and saw sudden, high spikes in traffic in our collective search history — over the past 365 days.