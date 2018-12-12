US
Story from Beauty

The Top 10 Trending Beauty Brands Of 2018 — & What To Buy From Them

Megan Decker
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Miguel Candela/Getty Images.
When you're sitting at brunch and your best friend starts gushing about the mascara she's obsessed with — you know, the one you've never heard of — what's the first thing you do? For most of us, as if by Pavlovian response, we instantly grab for our phone, open Google, and asking her to repeat the brand name so we can type it into the big, white search bar.
Now imagine if you could compile all that data, from you and everyone else this year, to find out the most buzzed-about beauty brands of 2018. Well, you're in luck, because Google just revealed its annual Year In Search, including the most Googled beauty questions, plus the 10 brands that won the algorithm's popularity contest over the last 12 months.
Check out Google's top-searched beauty brands, the real reason we were Googling them like crazy this year, and the one product worth buying from each line, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Related Stories
This Week's Best Beauty Finds On Amazon
Best Under-$15 Beauty Gifts At The Drugstore
12 Universal Beauty Gifts Everyone Will Love

More from Beauty

Watch

R29 Original Series

Watch Now
Documentary
Five love stories behind diverse, multicultural marriages.
Watch Now
Lifestyle
Life experiments, 5 days at a time.
Watch Now
Fashion
The style of subculture.
Watch Now
Beauty
Viral trends, tried and tested.
Watch Now
Documentary
From vibrators to lipstick, learn how your favorite products are made.
Watch Now
Documentary
Extraordinary, one-of-a-kind individuals
Watch Now
Documentary
The latest stories to watch.
Watch Now
Lifestyle
Inside the homes of millennial women — & what they paid for them
Watch Now
Comedy
Let's talk about sex, baby.
Watch Now
Documentary
Female artisans around the world
Watch Now
Politics
Made by and for smart, opinionated women.
Watch Now
Film
We helped 12 female directors claim their power.