The Top 10 Trending Beauty Brands Of 2018 — & What To Buy From Them

When you're sitting at brunch and your best friend starts gushing about the mascara she's obsessed with — you know, the one you've never heard of — what's the first thing you do? For most of us, as if by Pavlovian response, we instantly grab for our phone, open Google, and asking her to repeat the brand name so we can type it into the big, white search bar.
Now imagine if you could compile all that data, from you and everyone else this year, to find out the most buzzed-about beauty brands of 2018. Well, you're in luck, because Google just revealed its annual Year In Search, including the most Googled beauty questions, plus the 10 brands that won the algorithm's popularity contest over the last 12 months.
Check out Google's top-searched beauty brands, the real reason we were Googling them like crazy this year, and the one product worth buying from each line, ahead.