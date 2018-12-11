Here's How To Score Free Panera Bagels Through The End Of December

There are perfect foods, and there are really perfect foods. Bagels, in our opinion, are the apex of all breakfast goods: simultaneously crusty and soft, rich and flavorful on their own, but enhanced with toppings like cream cheese, lox, capers, honey, fresh veggies, peanut butter — anything, really. And now, Panera is gifting the masses a bagel a day through the end of 2018 — a sweet way to celebrate the year of the bagel emoji.
Claiming your free bagels is as easy as filling out a web form. Panera is giving out the free bagels to new members of its MyPanera Rewards program, a free membership card that gives you perks every time you dine at the beloved lunch spot. Just show up to Panera, flash your card or provide your email address, and enjoy your Asiago Cheese bagel. Free bagels are limited to one per customer per day, and won't include cream cheese or other toppings. Consider this a great excuse to grab an extra cup of Broccoli Cream Times soup.
With MyPanera, you can also order your food online to pick up in-store and rack up personalized rewards based on your favorite menu items. But you'll have to act soon — the free bagels are only available until December 31, 2018. And come January, get ready to score your free Starbucks coffee for the entire month of January 2019. Freebie food lovers, unite!
Advertisement