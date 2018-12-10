A longtime crew member has died on the set of Power.
According to Deadline, production assistant Pedro Jimenez was killed early Monday morning on the Brooklyn set of the Starz series. He was 63.
Jimenez, who has worked on the series since its first episode in 2014, was reportedly setting up parking cones for a season 6 episode when an SUV hit him. He was pronounced dead at Brooklyn Hospital Monday morning.
In a statement to Deadline, a representative for Starz said:
"We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of the members of our Power family. Our thoughts are with Mr. Jimenez’ family as we work to fully understand what has happened."
Producer and former star of the series 50 Cent (real name: Curtis Jackson) expressed his condolences with an Instagram post.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the New York Police Department is currently investigating the accident. It is unclear at this time whether the driver of the SUV was a part of the Power crew or not.
THR states that production on the series has shut down out of respect for Jimenez's family and to give the cast and crew "time to grieve."
The sixth season of Power is set to air in 2019. Due to the holiday hiatus, it's possible that production will not begin again until the new year.
Refinery29 has reached out to Starz and the NYPD for comment.
