The One Where Jennifer Aniston Left Her Roommate With A Ghost Who Hated Her

Jennifer Aniston has had her fair share of fictional roommates over the years: on Friends, her character Rachel spent most of her formative years living with Monica (Courteney Cox) in their iconic purple-hued apartment, but also lived at times with Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and Ross (David Schwimmer).
In real life, however, Aniston’s roommate escapades have involved a slightly more unlikely cast of characters — including, randomly, a ghost.
On Friday night’s episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden, the ever well-coiffed Aniston told the late-night host and her fellow guest and Dumplin’ collaborator, Dolly Parton, about her first apartment in Los Angeles, which she shared with an unnamed female roommate and an unfriendly ghost.
“I had just moved from New York City to California, and someone said to me, ‘Oh, you have a spirit in your house. You should have someone [come by] and clear the house,’” Aniston said. “And I was like, ‘Oh man. I’ve landed in Los Angeles.’ We’re talking about ghosts, spirits, and a ghost whisperer?”
She and her roommate had been experiencing, among other things, sudden, unexplained noises, like the dishwasher or the coffee maker starting up by themselves. “Or the stereo would just turn on at full volume,” she said. “And it was terrifying!”
Despite her skepticism, Aniston said she did end up hiring someone to come over to the house; they put frankincense into a little dish and started saying things to help vanquish the spirit. According to the Friends alum, the dish promptly cracked when the medium walked to a corner of the room.
“When we got to the really thick, thick, thick 1975 ashtray that was sitting on the table and that cracked, and she asked me to leave, then I…” Aniston said, trailing off, suggesting that the cracked ashtray was enough to convince her of the ghost’s presence. Oh, she added, and by the way, the ghost “hated [her] roommate.”
“Did you tell the roommate?” Corden asked, intrigued.
“No, I moved out,” Aniston said with a laugh. “I feel terrible, but I couldn’t say, ‘It didn’t like you.’ She’s fine … I don’t know. I got out of there too quick.”
“Sounds like it wasn’t just the ghost,” Corden pointed out as the audience laughed. “It sounds like you didn’t like her very much.”
Watch the full interview below.
