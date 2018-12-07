Not only am I a Black person, I have a blaccent. This deserves clarification because, surprise, not all Black people speak in the same way. Anyway, as someone with a Blaccent I didn’t identify with a single part of Grande’s tone in that video. I hardly think “bitch” is exclusive to Black vernacular. There’s a chance that she said “this my juice” instead of “that’s my juice,” with the absence of a verb lending itself to a more Black-leaning verbiage, but I’m certainly not offended by that, either. Had there been some continuity throughout the Billboard clip or any of her other interviews, I’d be willing to reconsider. But this isolated incident word play in the middle of an otherwise normal interview isn’t much of a case.