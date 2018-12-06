Tisci said he was overjoyed to have the chance to work with a doyenne of British fashion. "Vivienne Westwood was one of the first designers who made me dream to become a designer myself and when I first started at Burberry, I knew it would be the perfect opportunity to approach her to do something," he said. "She is a rebel, a punk and unriva.led in her unique representation of British style, which has inspired so many of us."