Burberry and Vivienne Westwood today unveiled their limited-edition collaborative collection celebrating British style and heritage in a campaign with an eclectic cast that includes the likes of Kate Moss, African-Brit broadcasting trio Sistren, and Westwood herself.
The collaboration between the iconic British fashion brands, which was announced in July, is inspired by Westwood’s most famous collections, reimagined in Burberry’s vintage check, and takes a unisex approach across styles. Think classic double-breasted jackets, a hugger jacket and a leather-buckled mini kilt, lace-up platforms, and a wool beret with slogan pins. We wouldn't expect anything less from the figurehead of the '70s UK punk scene.
The collection is the first Burberry partnership under Riccardo Tisci, its newly appointed chief creative officer, and is now available online and in select Burberry stores globally, priced from $70.
Shot in London by photographer David Sims, the eclectic campaign lineup also features Westwood's partner Andreas Kronthaler, Leonard Emmanuel, LadyFag, Josh Quinton, Andy Bradin, DelaRosa, Claudia Lavender, Marco Motta, Sashadavai, and Jacob Shifrin.
In typical Westwood fashion – the British designer has become almost as well known for her environmental activism as her independent global brand – there's also a charitable goal behind it. The collaboration will support the UK-based rainforest charity Cool Earth, which works with rainforest communities to halt deforestation and stem its impact on climate change. The collection's oversized T-shirt is dedicated to the charity and features a handwritten message from Westwood, who will also customize four exclusive items before auctioning them for the charity.
Tisci said he was overjoyed to have the chance to work with a doyenne of British fashion. "Vivienne Westwood was one of the first designers who made me dream to become a designer myself and when I first started at Burberry, I knew it would be the perfect opportunity to approach her to do something," he said. "She is a rebel, a punk and unriva.led in her unique representation of British style, which has inspired so many of us."
