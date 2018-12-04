Here's How To Get Free Cookies Today In Honor Of National Cookie Day

The holiday season is upon us, and as always, it brings with it lots of sweet treats. Boxes of chocolate, hot cocoa kits, and peppermint bark are everywhere right now, however, there's one specific sweet treat that stands out among the rest during this particular week of the holiday season. Cookies! National Cookie Day is today, Tuesday, December 4, and to help make sure cookies get their due during this sweet treat-saturated time of year, cookie brands and shops across the country are giving away freebies and special deals.
Today, customers can receive discounts on cookie orders, and chances to get free cookies will continue throughout the week. It's not only the perfect opportunity to treat your own sweet tooth, but it could also be the right time to order a few cookie-tastic gifts for the holidays. Take a look ahead to see all the National Cookie Day deals available this week.
Cheryl's Cookies:
In honor of National Cookie Day, Cheryl's Cookies is offering two special deals. From now through Wednesday, December 5, online shoppers will receive 30% off all Holiday Towers. Additionally, from now through Friday, December 7, visitors to all retail store locations will receive 50% off Holiday Boxes filled with 48 assorted cookies.
CoolHaus:
All day long, each CoolHaus scoop shop location will be giving away FREE cookies with any purchase.
DoubleTree by Hilton:
Today, DoubleTree is giving out treats to guests and non-guests alike. Stop by any U.S. property to get a complimentary signature, warm DoubleTree Cookie.
Great American Cookie:
Select Great American Cookie locations are celebrating National Cookie Day on December 4 by handing out one free original chocolate chip cookie to customers.
Hot Box Cookies:
Hot Box Cookies customers can get a free cooking on National Cookie Day by visiting a location and showing that you have liked and retweeted this Cookie Day tweet from the company. Three lucky participants will get a dozen cookies for free. The winner will be chosen on Wednesday, December 5.
Insomnia Cookies:
On National Cookie Day, Insomnia Cookies is treating guests to one free traditional cookie in-store at any location all day long. Additionally, from Wednesday, December 5 through Thursday, December 6, customers will receive one free traditional cookie with the purchase of any delivery order. For customers who don't live near an Insomnia store, the chain is offering 20% off shipping orders all week long. Finally, starting today and running through 3 a.m. on Monday, December 10, cookie fans can enter Insomnia's "Win Cookies for a Year" sweepstakes here.
Mrs. Fields:
Today, customers who visit participating Mrs. Fields locations will receive a free cookie with any purchase. Mrs. Fields is also celebrating the holiday early by offering up to 40% off select online orders today.
Nestlé Café by Chip:
To celebrate National Cookie Day, Nestlé Toll House Café locations are giving customers three free cookies with the purchase of three cookies all day today.
Plated:
In honor of National Cookie Day, Plated, a meal kit for foodies, is offering first-time subscribers free dessert for a year. To take advantage of the offer, visit Plated.com/redeem and enter promo code "cookieday." Redeem this offer on Tuesday, December 4, and you'll be able to add a dessert from the available Plated menu options at no additional cost to each order before shipping and applicable taxes all year.
Schlotzsky's:
Celebrate National Cookie Day this week by stopping in at participating Schlotzsky's locations for a free small cookie when you buy any entrée, including sandwiches, salads, pizza, flatbreads, and tins.
