Your Big Guide To The Lil's Of 2019

That consistency comes in the form of stage names that come with the built-in title Lil. From Lil Kim and Lil Mama to Lil Bow Wow and Lil Zane, hip-hop has always honored the smallest/youngest among us. This year even offered up some Lil comedians. Collectively, these individuals have made comebacks, debuted TV shows, crossed over from jokes to songs, and played with gender expression. You’ll be hearing from them again as we head into the new year.