Your Big Guide To The Lil's Of 2019

Now that we’re well into December, you’re going to be reading a lot of pop culture guides and lists recapping the year we’ve had or preparing us for the year ahead. 2018 was full of unexpected peaks and valleys. Kanye West went peak Trump supporter on us . Lana Del Rey told Azealia Banks to “pull up” in the middle of a feud about politics. Cardi B did pull up on Nicki Minaj at a NYFW party . But in the middle of all the chaos, there were some things that never change.