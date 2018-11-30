Let There Be Latkes: These Are The Most Popular Hanukkah Recipes On Pinterest

It can be intimidating to host a Hanukkah gathering. Your Jewish friends might compare traditional dishes to the ones their grandmothers made. Your gentile friends might never have tried them before. You're not alone in turning to the internet for some tips on how to put some updated twists on traditional dishes.
We asked Pinterest to tell us which recipes received the most love this season — whether it's from home chefs looking to celebrate the festival of lights or those who just really want the comfort of a good matzo ball soup any time of year. If 18,000 recipes saves isn't an endorsement for oven-fried latkes, we don't know what is.