At the end of the film, Gracie realizes that the Eve Doll needs to adapt to the changing times. This slightly cynical viewer was hoping that Gracie would develop an Eve Doll iPhone game and call it a day, but instead, Gracie creates a brand-new line of dolls for the 2018 tween. There’s now Woke Eve, who stages a protest in Sunnyvale. (Is anyone else afraid that the dolls will become more self-aware under Woke Eve, inadvertently plunging Sunnyvale into “USS Callister” territory? ) There’s also Love Is Love Eve, Curvalicious Eve, and… well, I really hope that these dolls can get the youths off their iPads, but honestly, I’m not that optimistic.