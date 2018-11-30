For some reason, Gracie does not call the police (or an Uber for Eve!), but takes her to brunch where Gracie’s friends discover Eve is not batshit insane but truly and utterly delightful. As a reminder, these friends do not believe at this point that Eve is a doll. They legitimately believe that Gracie’s hookup is just a quirky lady who drinks liquified butter, orders every item on the brunch menu, and wears evening gowns with white satin gloves because she’s… chic? Get yourselves friends like these, because they definitely won’t judge any of your life choices.