Acts that may seem mundane to many of us, are sometimes the simple answers this community is looking for. To feel beautiful. To love. To dress as you wish. To have basic opportunities. Really, to be treated as human beings. And although it may take months until these brave trans refugees are able to apply for asylum in the United States, just like all the other thousands of members of the caravan, the vision of a future now seems clearer than ever before. It’s inevitable to look forward when much of what you are leaving behind are countries stained with some of the highest rates of transphobic violence: 78% of all homicides of transgender people in the world take place in Latin America and reports show that transgender women in the region have a life expectancy of only 35 years. Roxsana Hernandez fled Honduras precisely to escape those statistics. Instead, she became one under the watch of the current U.S. administration.