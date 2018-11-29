As I was reading the summary of Roxsana’s autopsy report, I wondered if her last breaths were clouded by a regret to have embarked on this journey. Was it worth it to flee Honduras’ extreme violence only to be greeted with more injustice in the United States? Why go through all of this pain? But I soon realized that I was asking the wrong questions — because Roxsana’s death embodied the very pride that impulsed her dream in the first place. If I have learned anything from the trans Latinx community is that dignity is always worth fighting for. No matter the cost. And that’s exactly the resilience I saw in the eyes of the trans community that is in the midst of making the same journey Roxsana did not too long ago. Gazes that may have been scarred from the past, but wide enough to see the light at the end of the road.